Inside INdiana Business

Indiana Sports Corp promotes Talty to president

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Patrick Talty has been selected as the next president of the Indiana Sports Corp, the organization announced Thursday afternoon. Talty, who previously served as chief operating officer, succeeds Ryan Vaughn, who stepped down from the role July 1.

Talty joined the Indiana Sports Corp as COO in October 2019. Since that time, he helped the organization with its role in the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship and oversaw the bidding efforts to bring several major sporting events to Indianapolis.

“Patrick has a strategic vision for the future of Indiana Sports Corp, and I look forward to him being able to share it broadly,” Karin Sarratt, Indiana Sports Corp Board Affairs Chairperson said in written remarks. “Patrick understands the significance of galvanizing relationships inside and outside of the community to help us elevate the organization to meet the needs of our city, state, and the events industry.”

Prior to coming to Indianapolis, Talty served as general manager of U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, which hosted a Super Bowl and NCAA Men’s Final Four during his tenure. He is also a former senior vice president of live events for World Wrestling Entertainment.

“I am honored to be elected as the next Indiana Sports Corp President and am excited to lead the nation’s top sports commission,” said Talty. “Our focus is to continue Indy’s rich history of hosting world-class sporting events and creating significant impact that goes well beyond the competition venue. I’m proud to be back home serving this amazing city and carrying on our mission of advancing and inspiring the community through sports.”

In May, Vaughn announced plans to step down as president of the Indiana Sports Corp after eight years in the role. Last month, our partners at the IBJ reported Vaughn was named president of Indianapolis-based information technology firm Sondhi Solutions.