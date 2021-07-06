Inside INdiana Business

Indiana State Fair is looking for workers

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The 2021 Indiana State Fair is set to open in about three weeks and organizers are still looking to fill about 100 positions. The state fair is hosting a job fair Wednesday 4 – 6 p.m. at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in the Pop Weaver Youth Pavilion.

The jobs are related to parking, security, operations, tractor shuttles, and education. Candidates will be interviewed and potentially hired on-site. Applicants are asked to bring a copy of their resume, if available.

The fair runs July 30-August 22. It will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Click here for more information about seasonal positions at the fair.