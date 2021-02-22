Indiana State Nature Passport launched

Brown County State Park is one of many sites included in the passport program.

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Destination Development Corp., the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch have partnered to launch the Indiana State Nature Passport. The free initiative encourages Hoosiers to enjoy the outdoors and visit new places and to sign up online to receive prizes for visiting several sites in the state.

“Indiana is blessed with unique places and remarkable natural features,” said Crouch. “From State Parks to forests and lakes, this passport includes almost 60 scenic locations to explore.”

Participants in the program would need to check-in from a smartphone at one of the assigned passport locations, and will receive various prizes after checking in to 10, 25 and 40 visits, and another prize to check in at all 59 locations.

“Whether you enjoy hiking, biking, horseback riding or watching wildlife, there is something for everyone,” said Elaine Bedel, IDDC’s secretary and chief executive officer. “And no matter what time of the year or season, there is always a new place to discover nature’s authentic adventures.”

