Indiana Supreme Court seeks to fill upcoming vacancy

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – The state’s highest court will soon have a vacancy. Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush says the Indiana Supreme Court position will be available when Justice Steven David retires in the fall. David is stepping down after nearly 30 years.

Applications to fill the seat will be considered by the Indiana Judicial Nominating Commission, which consists of three lawyers elected by peers, three citizen members appointed by the governor, as well as Rush who serves as chair.

The commission says candidates must be an Indiana resident and have been a member of the Indiana Bar for at least 10 years or served as an Indiana judge for five years.

The commission is planning to conduct public interviews in February and March, and finalists will undergo a second round of interviews in April.

The commission will deliberate and publicly vote to send the three most qualified names to the governor. Governor Eric Holcomb will have 60 days to select the next justice from the names submitted by the commission.

The application deadline is February 4 at 12 p.m.

