Indiana tax climate again ranks among top in U.S.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Inside INdiana Business) — Indiana is once again among the top states in the U.S. for its tax system. The Washington D.C.-based Tax Foundation’s 2022 State Business Tax Climate Index ranks Indiana ninth for its overall tax climate and No. 1 in the Midwest.

The Tax Foundation says the index is designed to show how well states structure their tax systems and provides a road map for improvement. The states are ranked based on several categories, including individual income tax, corporate tax, sales tax, property tax and unemployment insurance tax.

Indiana held the No. 9 spot it earned in the 2021 index. Among the individual categories, the Hoosier State ranks No. 1 for property taxes.

Wyoming tops the 2022 index, followed by South Dakota, Alaska, Florida and Montana. New Jersey is the lowest-ranked state on the list.

You can connect to the full index and methodology by clicking here.