Indiana Teacher of the Year finalists unveiled

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Department of Education has announced the top 10 finalists for the 2022 Indiana Teacher of the Year award. The finalists were nominated by their respective schools and selected by a committee comprised of former winners, IDOE staff and educational organization leaders, among others.

The committee also includes business and community leaders, as well as higher education representatives.

“When you ask most people, they can point back in their life to their favorite teacher. Typically, that is someone who not only taught them knowledge and skills but also someone who cared about and believed in them as an individual,” Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner said in a news release. “We are fortunate to have many exceptional teachers in Indiana, and to make this top 10 list is truly an accomplishment. I’m thankful for the leadership of these educators who have positively impacted so many Hoosier students and set such a great example of what it means to help our students achieve their greatest potential.”

The finalists include:

Lisa Clegg, Fort Wayne Community Schools

Susan Davis, South Bend Community School Corporation

Robert DeRuntz, Duneland School Corporation

Daniel Jones, Perry Township Schools

Jaime Lamkin, Clarksville Community Schools

Brayton Mendenhall, MSD Wayne Township

Gwyn Skrobul, Kankakee Valley School Corporation

Sarah TeKolste, Indianapolis Public Schools

Sharita Ware, Tippecanoe School Corporation

Jennifer Yoder, Goshen Community Schools

The 2022 Indiana Teacher of the Year will be announced in October. That person will also represent Indiana at the national level. You can learn more about the award program by clicking here.