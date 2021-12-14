Inside INdiana Business

Indiana Tech names College of Engineering for alum

FORT WAYNE (Inside INdiana Business) – Indiana Tech has named its College of Engineering and Computer Sciences after an alumnus and his family. The Fort Wayne-based school says the Talwar College of Engineering and Computer Sciences honors Ravi Talwar and his wife, Eleanor Talwar.

Indiana Tech says the new name, which was unanimously approved by the school’s board of trustees, goes into effect immediately.

“Ravi and Eleanor Talwar exemplify a deep commitment to our students and to our mission of preparing them for successful careers and lives of significance and worth,” said Indiana Tech President Karl Einolf. “For many years, they have given generously of their time, talent and treasure to help build Indiana Tech into what it is today, and what it will become in the future. I can think of no one more deserving of an honor such as this. All of us at Indiana Tech are grateful for their longtime support, and proud to have them as members of our Warrior family.”

Talwar has served on the Indiana Tech board of trustees since 2016. He currently serves as chair of the board’s academic affairs committee.

Ravi Talwar earned a degree in mechanical engineering in 1965 from Indiana Tech. In 2013, he was recognized by the university with an honorary doctor of engineering degree.

“When I first came to Indiana Tech nearly 60 years ago, it was the first time I had the opportunity to travel outside my home country of India,” Ravi Talwar said. “I was not sure what to expect, but my parents supported and encouraged me. I soon found out that Indiana Tech was also a place where people would support and encourage me. When Eleanor and I first learned of this honor from President Einolf, my first thoughts were of my parents, and of how this recognition is really for them. Thanks to them, and with the help of Indiana Tech, my family and I have been able to achieve success and give back to help others succeed. Eleanor and I look forward to being involved with students here at the university for years to come.”

Talwar is the president and owner of Tishler Industries Inc. in St. Louis and Gate City Steel Inc. in Carmel.