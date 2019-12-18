Indiana to host inaugural Global Economic Summit

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside Indiana Business) — The Indiana Economic Development Corp. has announced plans for the inaugural Indiana Global Economic Summit, an event billed as the Midwest version of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The event is set for April 26-28 in Indianapolis and will bring together CEOs, business and academic leaders from around Indiana and the globe to “foster collaboration and accelerate conversations on the future of the global economy.” Up to 800 attendees are expected for the summit.

Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger talked about the summit with Inside INdiana Business Host Gerry Dick.

“We have a great lineup of speakers. We’re going to be discussing the future of advance manufacturing, the future of agbiosciences, the future of aerospace and defense, and the list goes on and on,” said Schellinger. “We’re really proud of it. It’s an inaugural event for Indiana. We sometimes refer to it as a ‘mini-Davos’ (or) ‘Davos of the Midwest,’ but we think who better to bring all these global people together than Indiana, who’s at the crossroads of America?”

The IEDC says the summit will include conversations on high-growth sectors such as advanced manufacturing, defense and cybersecurity, life sciences, agbiosciences, aerospace and IT. It will also feature conference sessions that touch on global issues including global food supplies, cybersecurity in a digital age, sustainability and the disruption of technology across business.

“In Indiana, we work every day to create a top-ranked business climate that encourages growth, supports collaboration and fosters innovation,” Governor Eric Holcomb said in a news release. “And because of that collaboration, Hoosiers are developing life-changing and life-saving solutions across the state at global corporations, startups and renown universities. Indiana is uniquely positioned to be a leader in the 21st century digital economy, and we look forward to convening partners here in the heart of the Midwest to build on this momentum, advancing lifelong economic impact and cultural relationships.”

The summit’s conference programming will take place at the Indiana Convention Center and The Westin Indianapolis in the city’s downtown. Summit receptions will be held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Indiana State Museum.

