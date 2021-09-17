Inside INdiana Business

Indiana unemployment flat again

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — For the third consecutive month, Indiana’s unemployment rate remained at 4.1% in August. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says the state lost 3,400 private sector jobs, primarily due to losses in the manufacturing, leisure and hospitality sectors.

The state’s unemployment rate remains lower than the national rate, which fell two-tenths of a percent to 5.2%.

Figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show Indiana’s labor force saw a net decrease of just under 2,500 over the previous month. The state’s total labor force, which includes Hoosiers who are either employed or seeking employment, stands at more than 3.3 million for August.

Indiana continues to have the lowest unemployment among the surrounding states. Only Minnesota and Wisconsin have lower unemployment in the Midwest at 3.8% and 3.9%, respectively.