Inside INdiana Business

Indiana unemployment hits 21-year low

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indiana’s unemployment rate fell to 3% in November, down from 3.3% the previous month. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development says the last time the state had an unemployment rate this low was Nov. 2000.

According to the DWD, Indiana hit a 3.1% unemployment rate in Dec. 2019, rising to 3.2% before the pandemic hit in March 2020, after which the state saw a surge in unemployment.

Indiana has seen an increase of more than 69,000 private-sector jobs between May and November. The state’s total private employment stands at nearly 2.7 million, which is still 51,400 jobs below the Nov. 2019 peak.

Figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show Indiana’s labor force saw a net decrease of nearly 8,000 over the previous month. The state’s total labor force, which includes Hoosiers who are either employed or seeking employment, stands at 3.3 million for November.

Indiana is now tied for the lowest unemployment in the Midwest, along with Wisconsin. Minnesota has the second-lowest rate at 3.3%.