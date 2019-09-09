Indiana universities and colleges ranked among best in country

WASHINGTON (Inside INdiana Business) — Several Indiana universities and colleges are among the best in the country according to new rankings by U.S. News & World Report. The publication ranked the best national universities, along with regional universities and colleges. The rankings are based on several factors, including graduation and retention rates, graduation rate performance, faculty resources, social mobility and other criteria.

Notre Dame University finished the highest among Indiana institutions, ranking no. 15 on the national universities list. Purdue University came in at no. 57, IU at no. 79, Valparaiso University at no. 153 and Ball State was ranked no. 192. The highest ranked in the national university category: Princeton, Harvard and Columbia.

Butler University finished no. 1 among regional universities in the Midwest, while also being ranked the top school for veterans in the country. Butler also comes in as the no. 6 ranked at best undergraduate teaching. The University of Evansville was ranked as the 6th best regional university in the Midwest. Taylor University finished as the no. 1 ranked regional college in the Midwest, with Goshen College coming in at no. 7 in the same category.

A link to the full report can be found here.