Indianapolis Bicentennial Commission announces partners, seeks more

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis is planning its 200th birthday party and the Bicentennial Commission is announcing its first partners and seeking to add more to the celebration. Four partner projects have received commission approval and other civic, nonprofit and community-based organizations are encouraged to apply.

“The bicentennial celebration is about the people of Indianapolis – its rich and diverse history and the neighborhoods, organizations and individuals who have made Indy the world-class city it is today,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “That is why the Bicentennial Commission is reaching out to these organizations, to team up to showcase 200 years of community contributions, achievements and milestones.”

The celebration kicks off in June 2020 and will continue to the end of May 2021. The four bicentennial themes: history, civic pride, innovation and legacy.



The commission has endorsed four organizations’ bicentennial projects: Arts Council of Indianapolis’ “Indiana Legends” Bicentennial Mural Series and the restoration of the Hobart Mural; Indiana Historical Society’s Indianapolis History Collecting Initiative; WFYI’s “The Builders” documentary and multi-media project; and the Polis Center’s Digital Encyclopedia of Indianapolis.

Organizations seeking endorsement must also be open to the public, accessible and independently fundable and achievable without Commission support. Projects or programs should meet one of the following Bicentennial Community Partnership Initiative goals: commemorative, inclusive and forward-thinking. Endorsement requests should be made at indyturns200.com.