Indianapolis Indians kick off new nonprofit

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The Indianapolis Indians are launching a new nonprofit organization focused on improving the quality of life for local youth and families. The Indianapolis Indians Charities is set to kick off its formation with a field renovation project at Forest Manor Park on the near eastside of Indianapolis Friday.

Plans for the field include a complete renovation of the large baseball diamond and an overhaul on the youth and softball diamonds. Indy Parks, Indianapolis Public Schools, RBI Indianapolis and The BASE Indianapolis will each benefit from the improvements.

The nonprofit will support organizations across Central Indiana who serve in youth development, family success, education and neighborhood development.

This is the first time in franchise history that the Indianapolis Indians have formalized a community outreach initiative.

Strada Education Network CEO Bill Hansen and Indy Parks Director Linda Broadfoot serve on the organization’s board of directors, in addition to officials from the team.

“The Indianapolis Indians are proud to create a new organization devoted specifically to amplifying our efforts to give back to the community,” said Indianapolis Indians Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Schumacher. “We take pride in our reputation as a longstanding grassroots partner, and we look forward to going deeper with new and existing relationships.”