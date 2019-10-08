Indianapolis law firm combining with Dentons

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Bingham Greenebaum Doll has announced it is combining with a law firm that bills itself as the largest in the world. BGD, which has locations in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, says the deal with Dentons will help serve a growing need among its clients for cross-jurisdictional work in the U.S. and around the world. Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed, however BGD says the combined firm will have a total of 1,100 attorneys, which would make it the sixth-largest law firm in the U.S.

BGD says it will retain local autonomy of client rates and relationships, which is an important aspect of the deal. The firm says the move will help clients streamline their legal services by collaborating with Dentons partners around the world.

“This is an incredible opportunity to connect our clients to a national and global platform, with partners we trust to provide the best possible service to our clients in a variety of practice areas and markets,” Toby McClamroch, managing partner of BGD, said in a news release. “We are excited to join the Dentons platform, and to take part in a combination that allows us to retain local autonomy of rates and relationships.”

McClamroch will serve as managing partner of Dentons Bingham Greenebaum, which includes BGD’s six offices.

The combination is part of a broader deal that also involves Pittsburgh-based law firm Cohen & Gigsby. The firms say the overall deal will allow them to create the first national U.S. law firm using a model called the “Golden Spike.”

“Clients want to work with a firm that can support the wide variety of specialties they demand in the markets where they do business but today no full service law firm has offices in all 20, let alone the top 100, largest U.S. legal markets,” said Elliott Portnoy, Global CEO of Dentons. “The innovative approach of Golden Spike will position us to do what no law firm has done before: create the first truly national U.S. law firm.”

BGD says the combined firm will have coverage in 33 U.S. markets, and 181 offices throughout the world. Dentons touts more than 10,000 attorneys in 70 countries.

The combination is expected to be complete in January.