Indianapolis neighborhood partnership wants new projects

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — A matching grant program to help nonprofit community-based organizations in Indianapolis is once again accepting applications. Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Indianapolis Department of Public Works announced the 2020 Indy Neighborhood Infrastructure Partnership is looking to help fund new projects.

Projects that can be funded in the third year of the program include street resurfacing, sidewalks, bridges and multi-use paths. Mayor Hogsett highlighted a Decatur Township project that allowed DPW and the Metropolitan School District of Decatur Township to split the cost of a $500,000 multi-use trail on South High School Road that connects nearby neighborhoods and schools. The nearly mile-long trail includes a pedestrian bridge over a drainage ditch from Decatur Commons to Mooresville Road.

“This time last year, this multi-use trail was merely an idea,” said Mayor Hogsett. “Because of matching funds from the Indy Neighborhood Infrastructure Partnership, this project will serve neighbors and students in this area for years to come. It was their idea, and it was a good idea.”

The final date to submit an application is Jan. 10, 2020. Applications can be found here.