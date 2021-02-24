Indianapolis Power & Light Co. rebrands as AES Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis Power & Light Co. has changed its name to AES Indiana. The utility says the rebranding reflects the name of its Virginia-based parent, The AES Corp. (NYSE: AES), and includes a new logo with a color scheme that illustrates its history.

AES Indiana says with the new brand, it is accelerating its technology and digital transformations to focus on a more diverse electric generation portfolio.

“We are developing new solutions to help all of our customers, from young families to thriving tech companies and everywhere in between, achieve their most important objectives,” AES Indiana President Kristina Lund said in a news release. “We are seeking to create the energy services of the future that will help the Indianapolis area continue to attract new jobs and grow the economy.”

IPL was acquired by The AES Corp. in 2001.