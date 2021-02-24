Inside INdiana Business

Indianapolis Power & Light Co. rebrands as AES Indiana

by: Alex Brown, Inside INdiana Business
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis Power & Light Co. has changed its name to AES Indiana. The utility says the rebranding reflects the name of its Virginia-based parent, The AES Corp. (NYSE: AES), and includes a new logo with a color scheme that illustrates its history.

AES Indiana says with the new brand, it is accelerating its technology and digital transformations to focus on a more diverse electric generation portfolio.

“We are developing new solutions to help all of our customers, from young families to thriving tech companies and everywhere in between, achieve their most important objectives,” AES Indiana President Kristina Lund said in a news release. “We are seeking to create the energy services of the future that will help the Indianapolis area continue to attract new jobs and grow the economy.”

IPL was acquired by The AES Corp. in 2001.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Donald Trump Jr. deposed by DC attorney general as part of inaugural funds lawsuit

News /

Biden aims to distribute masks to millions in ‘equity’ push

Coronavirus /

Man mauled by dogs nearly dies, family says he’ll need reconstructive surgery

National /

Find out what Disney World has in store for its 50th anniversary celebration in October

Entertainment /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.