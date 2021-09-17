Inside INdiana Business

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra reaches new agreement with musicians

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra says it has reached a three-year agreement with its musicians ahead of the beginning of a new season of concerts.

The agreement includes an increase in the number of musicians to 76 by the third year and for the first time, two musicians will join the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra’s board of directors.

The orchestra currently has 65 full-time musicians. The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra says it will work with the Orchestra Committee to schedule auditions for open positions in strings, winds and brass.

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra says it will continue its flagship classical music series along with three additional weeks of “collaborative classical music experiences with community partners.” Additionally, the agreement includes flexibilities regarding how and when performances are scheduled and a continuation of medical, dental, and vision benefits for musicians.

“We recognize the challenges posed by the pandemic to our musicians and are grateful for the many and profound financial sacrifices they have made. Together, we are rededicated to inspiring audiences through performance and creating the space for personal growth and discovery through musical expression,” James Johnson, chief executive officer of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, said in a news release. “We are motivated by our audiences as we embrace this journey together.”

The new agreement will run through Aug. 31, 2024.