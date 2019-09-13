Indianapolis Women’s Leadership Conference kicks off Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business)- The annual Indianapolis Women’s Leadership Conference is set to kick off Monday at the JW Marriott in downtown Indy. Keynote speakers at the conference, hosted by Integrating Women Leaders, will be Michelle Gielan, partner and speaker at GoodThink and Molly Ford, senior director of Global Equality Programs at Salesforce.

The theme of this year’s event is “Uniting Our Power,” which the organization says focuses on how attendees can “unite the power of the many who show up, speak up and stand tall to advance the inclusion conversation in our companies, our homes and in our communities.”

The master of ceremonies at the conference will be Darleen Santore, founder and chief executive officer of Performance Meets Purpose Coaching and Consulting.

Breakout sessions include speakers and panels on Articulating Your Value Through Passionate Storytelling, the Power of the Pause and Raising Diversity Minded Kids, among others.