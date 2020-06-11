Indianapolis Zoo preparing to reopen

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The Indianapolis Zoo is preparing to reopen in accordance with the Governor Eric Holcomb’s Back on Track Indiana plan and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s office. The zoo says it plans to resume operations June 19.

The zoo will implement timed ticketing with online reservations as well as disinfecting protocols and social distancing to safely welcome the community back.

“We have a safe and smart plan to reopen for visitors. I know people are eager to return to the Zoo and I am confident we will provide a safe, healthy environment and a great experience. I can’t wait to welcome our community back to the Zoo,” said Dr. Rob Shumaker, chief executive officer of the Indianapolis Zoological Society.

The zoo’s ticket reservation system is accessible to members only as of press time, and general public tickets are expected to be available online soon. All guests and members must have a timed ticket in advance.

The zoo has prepared a checklist for guests and members with need-to-know information: