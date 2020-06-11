Indianapolis Zoo preparing to reopen

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The Indianapolis Zoo is preparing to reopen in accordance with the Governor Eric Holcomb’s Back on Track Indiana plan and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s office. The zoo says it plans to resume operations June 19.
The zoo will implement timed ticketing with online reservations as well as disinfecting protocols and social distancing to safely welcome the community back.
“We have a safe and smart plan to reopen for visitors. I know people are eager to return to the Zoo and I am confident we will provide a safe, healthy environment and a great experience. I can’t wait to welcome our community back to the Zoo,” said Dr. Rob Shumaker, chief executive officer of the Indianapolis Zoological Society.
The zoo’s ticket reservation system is accessible to members only as of press time, and general public tickets are expected to be available online soon. All guests and members must have a timed ticket in advance.
The zoo has prepared a checklist for guests and members with need-to-know information:
- Members must reserve a spot ahead of time for any guests included in their memberships – the zoo is not able to accommodate additional discount ticket purchases for members at this time.
- Zoo guests are urged to take their temperatures and perform health checks on their entire party before visiting. If a guest is exhibiting any flu/cold-like symptoms or has a temperature of 100.4 or above, they should remain at home.
- Staff will wear masks and guests are strongly encouraged to wear masks.
- All transactions at the zoo are cashless.
- Visitors are required to wait at or in their vehicle until their entry time.
- Groups of visitors will be expected to follow the six feet social distancing guidance.
- Indoor exhibits will offer one-way traffic only with each area monitored with limitations on the number of guests allowed in the space at one time.
- Additional hand sanitizer stations have been added throughout the premises.
- The zoo will be sanitized and disinfected daily. A specially trained cleaning crew will conduct continuous rounds of disinfecting all restrooms, trash cans, picnic tables and handrails. The use of Virex, which is a one-step, quaternary-based disinfectant cleaner, will be used to clean and disinfect.
- Water fountains will be turned off. Guests are urged to bring their own water bottles.
- The indoor café will be closed but food service will be available from the outdoor take-out windows with a limited menu and wrapped individual cutlery/condiments.
- Zoo staff and volunteers will be monitored daily for temperature. Temps of 100.4 and higher will not be admitted to Zoo.
- Rides, playgrounds and overnight experiences are closed. Camps will resume June 15.