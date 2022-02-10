Inside INdiana Business

INDOT commissioner stepping down

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Governor Eric Holcomb has announced Joe McGuinness will be stepping down as commissioner of the Indiana Department of Transportation. McGuinness, who was appointed to the role in 2017, is leaving to become chief executive officer of a new local government infrastructure management consultant company.

McGuinness served as the mayor of Franklin for five years before becoming INDOT commissioner.

The governor’s office says during his tenure, McGuinness expedited the completion of the new I-69 from Evansville to Indianapolis by three years, helped communities modernize their transportation networks, and oversaw major investments in northwest Indiana with the South Shore Line double tracking project and West Lake Corridor extension, among other achievements.

“From day one, Commissioner McGuinness harnessed his local government experience and the many resources at INDOT to find innovative ways to expedite construction projects and create safer work zones all while finishing projects on budget and ahead of schedule whenever possible,” Holcomb said in written remarks. “Under his leadership, Indiana continues to offer a world-class infrastructure system, which remains a key engine to our economic growth and safety.”

McGuinness will be succeeded by Mike Smith, who currently serves as deputy commissioner and chief financial officer for INDOT.

“Mike brought experience from the fast-paced demands of managing business growth to INDOT, where he has been involved in day-to-day work in a district, developed comprehensive fleet management plans, invested taxpayer money in the best technologies, and developed biennium budgets to maintain and build Indiana’s infrastructure,” Holcomb said. “That breadth and depth of experience and determination will serve residents and businesses well as we continue making the best use of dollars to provide a top-rated infrastructure network for Hoosiers and our guests.”

Smith will begin his new role on Monday.