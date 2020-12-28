INDOT expediting I-69 Finish Line construction

MARTINSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced plans to speed up construction on the final stretch of I-69 in Morgan County. Beginning Saturday, nearly five miles of State Road 37 in Martinsville will be closed as crews work to finish the I-69 Finish Line project.

INDOT says the closure, which is expected to last most of 2021, will allow crews to work safer and faster. The closure, according to the agency, will also allow work to be completed a full year ahead of schedule.

An official detour has been set for the area, with north-south state highway traffic following State Roads 39, 67 and 144. Long-distance traffic is being encouraged to use alternate routes, including I-65, State Road 135 and I-70.

INDOT says several east-west roads will remain open to provide local access across State Road 37. You can learn more about the closure by clicking here.