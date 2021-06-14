Inside INdiana Business

INDOT raises starting pay for skilled trades

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indiana Department of Transportation says it has increased entry-level pay for skilled trades positions. The department says the new starting pay will be $20 per hour with a valid commercial driver’s license and $19 per hour without a CDL.

An INDOT spokesperson tells Inside INdiana Business the previous starting pay was around $16 per hour. In addition to the increase in starting pay, INDOT says it will pay for CDL training within 90 days of employment and those who obtain a valid CDL will begin earning the additional $1 per hour.

INDOT says it is currently hiring for several skilled trades positions, including highway maintenance technicians, heavy equipment operators, fleet & equipment mechanics, construction inspectors, traffic signal technicians and construction project managers.

The department will host multiple hiring events throughout the state in the coming months, with the next taking place on June 24. You can learn more about the open positions by clicking here.