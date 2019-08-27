INDOT to cut the ribbon on its new Logansport facility



The Indiana Department of Transportation will Wednesday host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new Logansport Maintenance Unit building. Local and state officials will gather to celebrate the opening of the $3 million facility.

INDOT says the newly-constructed unit’s proximity to several state highways will allow the department to better serve a large coverage area. The area primarily includes Cass and Carroll counties, as well as portions of Fulton, Miami, Clinton and Howard counties.

The facility replaces the former maintenance unit, which was located on the same site. It joins a $1.2 million salt barn, which opened on the site in 2016.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is slated to begin at 11 a.m. in Logansport. Scheduled speakers include INDOT Deputy Commissioner of Operations Mike Smith, INDOT Statewide Facilities Director Steve McAvoy, and INDOT Northwest District Acting Deputy Commissioner Matt Deitchley.