INDOT to hold statewide job fair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a statewide hiring fair on Wednesday. The department says it seeks to recruit candidates for over 100 winter seasonal and full-time positions.
Applicants should bring proof of commercial driver’s license. A high school diploma or General Education Development certificate is preferred, but not required.
Seasonal positions run from November through March, with a starting pay of $16 per hour, and INDOT is offering a $250 sign-on and $500 retention bonus for eligible candidates.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m at the following locations:
Greenfield District
Indy Sub District
7105 Brookville Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46239
LaPorte District Plymouth Sub District
2845 Jack Greenlee Dr.
Plymouth, IN 46563
Fort Wayne District
Elkhart Sub District
58905 County Road 9 Elkhart, IN 46517
Fort Wayne Sub District
5333 Hatfield Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
Crawfordsville District
Plainfield Unit
1000 S Center St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
Veedersburg Unit
201 S Sterling Ave.
Veedersburg, IN 47987
Seymour District
Bloomington Sub District
2965 N. Prow Rd
Bloomington, IN 47401
Aurora Sub District
8074 U.S. 50 West
Aurora, IN 47001
For more information, click here.