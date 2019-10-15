INDOT to hold statewide job fair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is hosting a statewide hiring fair on Wednesday. The department says it seeks to recruit candidates for over 100 winter seasonal and full-time positions.

Applicants should bring proof of commercial driver’s license. A high school diploma or General Education Development certificate is preferred, but not required.

Seasonal positions run from November through March, with a starting pay of $16 per hour, and INDOT is offering a $250 sign-on and $500 retention bonus for eligible candidates.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m at the following locations:

Greenfield District

Indy Sub District

7105 Brookville Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46239

LaPorte District Plymouth Sub District

2845 Jack Greenlee Dr.

Plymouth, IN 46563

Fort Wayne District

Elkhart Sub District

58905 County Road 9 Elkhart, IN 46517

Fort Wayne Sub District

5333 Hatfield Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46808

Crawfordsville District

Plainfield Unit

1000 S Center St.

Plainfield, IN 46168

Veedersburg Unit

201 S Sterling Ave.

Veedersburg, IN 47987



Seymour District

Bloomington Sub District

2965 N. Prow Rd

Bloomington, IN 47401



Aurora Sub District

8074 U.S. 50 West

Aurora, IN 47001

For more information, click here.