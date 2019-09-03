Industrial gas producer to expand in Indiana

Industrial gas maker, Messer Americas, plans to build a new facility in Indy. (photo courtesy of Messer Americas)

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — New Jersey-based Messer Americas announced it will build a $38 million industrial gas plant in Indianapolis, joining the six other sites already running in the state. The company says it will construct an air-separation unit, which produces gases for hospitals and other industries.

The company says growing market demand prompted the decision to grow in the Hoosier state.

“We chose to invest in Indianapolis due to its strong pro-business climate and optimal proximity to customers,” said Jens Luehring, president & CEO, Messer Americas.

Luehring says the plant will produce medical and industrial gases for several business sectors, including chemical, food processing, welding, glass and metal fabrication.

“Messer aims to become the premier supplier of choice for industrial, medical and specialty products in the Americas, providing innovative solutions for our customers with excellent speed to market and reliability.”

Messer currently operates six sites in Indiana, employing about 90 people in the state. The company says this investment in Indianapolis is anticipated to create 23 new, permanent jobs by the end of 2021.

In addition, the company estimates that 60 – 80 temporary local jobs will be created during the construction phase of the project.

In March, the Messer Group acquired most of the American gases businesses of Ireland-based Linde plc which had previously merged with Praxair.