Indy adds more nonstop flights

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Travelers looking to head west will have new options beginning today as Indianapolis International Airport has added more nonstop flights. American Airlines (Nasdaq: AAL) has added a nonstop to Austin, Texas and United Airlines (Nasdaq: UAL) has brought back a nonstop flight to San Francisco.

Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez says the American nonstop will offer a daily flight to Austin, which will expand to twice a day on October 2. The United nonstop to San Francisco will be a daily flight.

“Austin, San Francisco, and Indy sit central in top high-tech industry regions, and these flights make it easier for Hoosiers to access these partner cities. And much like Indy, they also offer great cultural and leisure attractions that Hoosiers enjoy, like art, music, and food,”said Rodriguez.

The American flight brings the number to 21 of new nonstop flights added in Indianapolis this year. The United flight was brought back after the pandemic caused some flights to be reduced in early 2020.