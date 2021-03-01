Indy airport named ‘Best Airport’ nine years straight

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – The Indianapolis International Airport has been awarded the Airports Council International’s 2020 Airport Service Quality Award for Best Airport in North America. The award recognizes the airport as the very best in the world for the ninth year in a row and tenth year overall.

The ACI recognized the airport for “providing a superior customer experience under trying circumstances.” The airport was No. 1 in its category of airports that accommodate 5 million to 15 million passengers each year.

“Earning this award ten years overall, is a tremendous achievement,” said IAA Executive Director Mario Rodriguez. “But earning it this year, given all that the public, our staff and the industry have faced in the past 12 months, gives it more meaning than ever before. Our frontline staff deserve immense recognition for all they’ve done day in and day out to deliver exceptional customer service.”

Despite the pandemic’s impact on the travel industry, the IAA says it continued to participate in the ACI’s ASQ program to collect traveler feedback throughout the year It used the input to adjust and grow its efforts to provide a safe and enjoyable travel experience.

The airport says the awards are determined based on passenger feedback, which is independently collected by the ACI program on the day that passengers travel. Airports are rated with 34 performance indicators including access, check-in, and security, among others.

“Last year was a critical time to be clear on what travelers needed to feel comfortable and safe while traveling during this unprecedented time,” said Rodriguez. “Today’s award emphasized our commitment to listening to our travelers, acting on their feedback, and delivering world-class customer service now and as we journey through the recovery in the future.”

Earlier this year, the IAA says the ACI also awarded it with the Voice of the Customer honor for its “diligence and commitment to responding to customer feedback during the global pandemic in 2020.” The industry association also recognized the airport with an Airport Health Accreditation designation for its efforts to apply COVID-19 preventive measures.