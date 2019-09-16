Indy Airport sees record passenger traffic

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The Indianapolis International Airport has reported record traffic. The Indy airport reports a total of 4.7 million passengers served through June, the highest passenger traffic in the first six months of any year in the airport’s history.



Airport officials also report 2.5 million passengers flew through IND in May, setting a new record as the biggest passenger traffic month of May in the airport’s history.



In 2018, a reported more than 9.4 million passengers flew through the airport, breaking the previous passenger record of 8.77 million, which was established in 2017.



“The increase in airline seat miles means more airlines are flying to further destinations than in 2018,” said Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director Mario Rodriguez in a news release. “Part of Indy’s growing value is the fact that you can get there from here – which includes across the Atlantic nonstop right into the business hub of Europe, and out to the West Coast, where we have some of the most expansive connectivity in the history of this airport. That growth means something and it’s showing in passenger behavior.”



The Indy airport averages 145 daily flights to 50 nonstop destinations.



Indianapolis will also be the third U.S. city to host the Routes Americas conference, which will take place in February. Indy is the conference’s first Midwest location.