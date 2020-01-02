Indy Airport vies for spot on USA Today ‘Best Small Airports’ list

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – The Indianapolis International Airport has been nominated as of one of USA Today’s top 20 Best Small Airports in the nation. Voting will close for the honor January 13.

The best small airport category includes airports serving less than 10 million passengers each year. The top airport will be put up for a public, online vote.

“Indy travelers deserve that top spot!” said Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority. “It’s all about Hoosier Hospitality here in Indy, and the Indy airport strives to deliver that unique brand to the more than 9 million people who travel through IND each year. Every vote reiterates we’re a community that pulls together for the hometown team!”

The Indy Airport currently holds many titles, including: Best Airport in North America from the Airports Council International for the seventh year in a row, Best Airport in North America for customer satisfaction by J.D. Power and Best Airport in the United States by Condé Nast Traveler readers for the sixth year in a row.

Currently, the top three spots belong to T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island, Huntsville International Airport in Alabama and Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport in Kansas.

For more information and to vote for the best small airport, click here.