Indy apparel maker announces plans to shutdown

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business )) — An Indianapolis-based manufacturer of dance outfits, cheerleader uniforms, and gymnastics apparel has notified the state it is shutting down its Indianapolis operations and laying off 146 employees.

In a notice to the state, Motionwear LLC indicates it will permanently close in January.

The letter says there are no bumping rights that would allow the workers to retain employment. The employees are not represented by a union.

A notification letter to the state is required by the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. WARN is a U.S. labor law that mandates employers with 100 or more employees to provide a 60-day warning of a plant closing or mass layoffs.