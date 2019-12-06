Indianapolis company to distribute European road equipment in US

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Integrated Technical Services LLC has forged an agreement with a European manufacturer of specialty trucks used to repair potholes.

Integrated Technical Services (ITS) is partnering with France-based SECMAIR to become the North American distributor.

The company developed a series of heavy equipment that combine the process of road repairs into one truck, such as applying chip-and-seal on roadways.

“When I first saw SECMAIR’s Greenswift (pothole-fixing truck) in action, I knew that this was an innovation that could make a significant contribution to the Midwest,” said Mario Guerendo, chief operating officer of ITS. “This equipment can help solve one of the key road problems in our area.”

ITS credits the business deal in part to foundational work by the Indiana Economic Development Corp. (IEDC) to strengthen international cooperation.

The IEDC has been fostering a relationship with the Pays de la Loire region in France. The region is not only where SECMAIR is based, but it’s also home to the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Indiana used the racing connection of the Indianapolis 500 to bridge the two countries.

“Sharing Indiana’s story with audiences across the world helps foster meaningful economic and cultural relationships, enabling Hoosier companies like ITS to make new connections and identify international growth opportunities,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger.

IEDC says members of Pays de la Loire Chamber of Commerce visited Indiana last May.