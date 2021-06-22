Inside INdiana Business

Indy cybersecurity firm acquires Texas company

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — An Indianapolis-based cybersecurity company is adding to its portfolio. Pondurance says it has acquired Texas-based advisory and assessment services provider Bearing Cybersecurity, though financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

Pondurance says as part of the acquisition, it will integrate Bearing’s flagship platform, MyCyberScorecard, into its group of managed services solutions available to customers.

“One of many issues in the industry is the disconnect between cyber risk and cyber operations, especially when security policies and controls should be aligned to drive security operations but are often not,” said Doug Howard, chief executive officer of Pondurance. “Joining these components and operationally aligning them to reduce risk by understanding your largest cyber gaps is critical. The MyCyberScorecard is a foundational element for Pondurance’s vision to help customers close these gaps.”

In a statement to Inside INdiana Business, the company said the acquisition will add further jobs in Indiana as it expands its Managed Detection & Response and Software-as-a-Service features. The deal is not expected to have a negative impact on any existing jobs.

Last October, Pondurance closed on what it called a “significant” investment from a New York-based private investment firm. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.