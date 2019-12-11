Indy getting more March Madness in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The first and second rounds of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Division I basketball championship will be played in Banker’s Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, rather than in Cincinnati as originally planned. According to a statement from the NCAA, the switch is being made to allow additional time for ongoing renovations at the newly-named Heritage Bank Center in Cincy.

The NCAA says Cincinnati will have the opportunity to bid on future tournament rounds.

The 2022 March Madness action adds to an unprecedented string of major sporting events on the Indianapolis calendar over the next three years, including the 2020 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments, 2021 Big Ten Football Championship, 2021 NCAA Men’s Final Four, 2021 NBA All-Star Weekend and 2022 College Football National Championship, among numerous others.