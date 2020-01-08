Indy host committee unveils logo, heading to New Orleans

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — It is still 733 days until Indianapolis plays host to the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but local organizers are kicking planning efforts into high gear.

The 2022 CFP Host Committee today announced its full slate of officers and board members, unveiled an Indy-centric logo for the game and detailed plans for a 16-person delegation to travel to New Orleans on a fact finding mission, monitoring everything from fan activation to traffic flow to game day operations at this weekend’s CFP National Championship between Clemson and LSU.

“It’s probably one of the least understood planning industries,” said 2022 Indy College Football Playoff Inc. President Susan Baughman. “It’s hours and hours and it takes a long time because things change.”

When Indianapolis hosted the 2012 Super Bowl, the city unveiled a “Super Bowl Village,” which had never been attempted before, but is now part of the National Football League’s requirements for the game. Baughman says you can also expect a surprise or two for college football’s big game in Indy.

The host committee has also unveiled a logo for the 2022 game. Designed by Visit Indy Director of Marketing Jeff Robinson, the logo incorporates the Indianapolis skyline and Lucas Oil Stadium.

The 2022 CFP National Championship will be four days of festivities, beginning January 7 and culminating with the game January 10.

The Indy College Football Playoff Executive Committee and Board of Directors include the following:

Executive Committee (*Officers)

Susan Baughman, President – 2022 Indy College Football Playoff, Inc. (President)*

Mary Boelke, Indianapolis Managing Partner – Deloitte

Bill Brooks, Bill Brooks Consulting

Michael Browning, Principal and Chairman of the Board Emeritus – Browning Investments (At-Large)*

Murray Clark, Partner – Faegre Baker Daniels

Andy Conner, Executive Director – J.P. Morgan Private Bank

John Federici, Audit Partner – Ernst & Young LLP (Treasurer)*

Claire Fiddian-Green, President and CEO – Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation, Inc.

Jeffrey A. Harrison, President and CEO – Citizens Energy Group (Vice Chair)*

J. Mark Howell, President and CEO – Conexus of Indiana (Chair)*

Scott Kraege, Partner – Forty5 LLC

Joe Loftus, Partner – Barnes & Thornburg (Secretary)*

Carolene Mays-Medley, Executive Director – White River State Park Development Commission

Becca Polak, CEO – BP Consulting 2

Board of Directors