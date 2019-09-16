Indy intervening in IPL rate increase request

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The city of Indianapolis is adding its voice to a proposed rate increase from Indianapolis Power & Light Co. The city has filed a petition to intervene in the utility’s efforts to raise rates to support its $1.2 billion plan to modernize its electric grid.

IPL first detailed the plan in July after submitting it to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. The city says, in its current form, the plan would raise the average residential customer’s bill in increments by $10.50 per month by 2027.

The city says it will “make every effort” before the IURC to make sure IPL minimizes the cost passed on to ratepayers.

“Our energy grid is a critical asset, and the long-term quality of life in Indianapolis depends on IPL continuing to invest in and maintain the infrastructure that powers our community,” Mayor Joe Hogsett, said in a news release. “As a city, we also have an obligation to ensure that any required upgrades do not unfairly burden working families in Indianapolis. Through this process, we will work to ensure that the price of this multi-year project, and the costs passed through to ratepayers, are no higher than absolutely necessary.”

Earlier this month, the IURC held a pair of hearings to gather public input on the project. A time frame for a decision from the commission has not been disclosed.

You can view the full petition to intervene by clicking here.