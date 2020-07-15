Indy launches music venue COVID assistance program

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has launched a grant program designed to help independent music venues in Marion County affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The city has allocated $125,000 for the Music Cities Strategy Recovery Program, which venues can use for overhead costs such as rent or mortgage payments and utility payments.

The funding comes from the CARES Act appropriation approved by the Indianapolis City-County Council last month. The application process and distribution of funds are being handled by Indy-based nonprofit Musical Family Tree (MFT).

“Independent music venues are the lifeblood of the music scene, where local musicians learn their trade and build careers. We’re proud to continue our partnership with the City to provide assistance to them when they need it the most.” said Jim Rawlinson, board chair of Musical Family Tree. “Music venues were the first to close and the last to open. Hopefully these funds will allow them to hang on and reopen responsibly and safely.”

To be eligible for funding, a venue must be an independent live music venue owned by a for-profit corporation, located and registered in Marion County, and must have been in operation for at least one year by February 15, 2020. At least one venue owner must reside in Indiana and the venue must have general admission capacity of no more than 1,000.

MFT says funds can be used for rent and/or utility expenses incurred between April 14 and Aug. 15. All funds must be used by Aug. 31 and a final report must be submitted by Sept. 11 detailing how the funds were used.

The city is accepting applications for funding through Aug. 7. You can find more information by clicking here.