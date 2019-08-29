Indy makerspace receives SBA grant



An Indianapolis-based makerspace has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s inaugural Makerspace Training, Collaboration and Hiring Pilot Competition. The SBA says RUCKUS Makerspace, located in the North Mass Ave Industrial Corridor, received the MaTCH award because of its proven history of training and workforce development.

RUCKUS serves as a place for artists, small manufacturers and other entrepreneurs to share workspace, tools and equipment.

“Our program is built to complement the work of our neighbors and connect people to jobs in a way we haven’t been able to before. It is our intention to expand this work in the future and the SBA MaTCH grant allows us to grow in that direction,” said RUCKUS Director & North Mass Program Manager Chelsea Humble.

Humble says the organization will use the grant to expand training, programs and opportunities for entrepreneurs, just as the SBA intended.

“Makerspaces, like RUCKUS, are uniquely positioned to help innovate training for the workforces of today and tomorrow, and to help drive economic development,” said SBA Indiana District Director Stacey Poynter.

RUCKUS SAYS the MaTCH money will help provide training, such as one-on-one professional coaching, interpersonal coaching, and job placement services to complement day-to-day job skills training.