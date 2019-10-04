Indy organizations honored in annual Spaces workspace competition

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The Indianapolis-based workspace showcase hub, Spaces, honored four companies at its annual competition.

Spaces says it chooses winners who cultivate a workspace design that is unique, innovative, reflects the company’s brand and engages employees.

The company reports since 2016, nearly 200 companies representing more than 12,500 employees across 20 different industries have participated in the annual showcase.

In addition to a People’s Choice Award selected by an online vote open to the public, winners were chosen in three categories.

The honorees are:

• Large organizations (100+ employees): Lessonly

• Medium organizations (26 – 100 employees): Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Indiana

• Small organizations (1 – 25 employees): Upper Hand

• People’s Choice Award: Spot

“This year’s winners highlight the impact of workspace design on an organization. Each captures the perfect blend of unique concept, employee-focused amenities and brand-infused design,” said Spaces founder Matt Waggoner, who works as managing director of Tenant Representation at JLL. “We are thrilled to see a community of now nearly 200 companies throughout the state that value their employees, evidenced through their workspace.”

The submissions for the showcase were judged by a panel of local business influencers on space functionality, design uniqueness, branding and culture/employee engagement.

The judges for the 2019 showcase were:

• Jackie Morales – Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer, Morales Group

• Natalie Litera – Chief Operating Officer, KSM Consulting

• Patty Turner – Director of Facilities, Internal Events and Community Relations, NextGear Capital

The 2020 showcase submissions will open next summer.