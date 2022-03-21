Inside INdiana Business

Indy print services provider announces layoffs

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — An Indianapolis-based printing services company has laid off 114 employees. In a notice to the state, Little Raymond’s Print Shop says the layoffs are due to “unforeseen business circumstances.”

Little Raymond’s provides screen printing, embroidery, direct to garment printing, and customization services, according to its website. The company operates out of a facility at 2900 Shadeland Avenue on the city’s east side.

The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act requires employers to provide 60 days of advanced notice when a mass layoff will occur. According to the WARN Notice filed with the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Little Raymond’s said the layoffs were scheduled to take place March 18.

The layoffs are permanent and the affected employees are not represented by a union.

The company did not provide a specific reason for the layoffs or state if any assistance would be provided to the affected employees.

Requests for more information from Inside INdiana Business and the Indianapolis Business Journal were not immediately returned.