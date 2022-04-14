Inside INdiana Business

Indy printing company expands to Terre Haute

Kevin Bennett cut the ribbon on the new City Press location in Terre Haute. (WTHI Photo)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — An Indianapolis-based commercial printing company is adding to its footprint with a new facility in Terre Haute. EZ Mailing LLC has invested nearly $2 million to open the new location, which does business as City Press, and add a small number of jobs.

President Kevin Bennett, who lives in Terre Haute, says the expansion is the result of increased demand.

“We had expanded into doing large format [printing] in Indianapolis and we didn’t realize how well it would take off, and it took off like crazy,” Bennett said. “We ran out of space in Indy. We bought the lot in Terre Haute and built a brand new building to house our new facility.”

City Press focuses on large format and digital printing. Bennett says they’re already looking toward future growth.

“We’re getting a lot of growth. We’ve got new capabilities. We’ve automated some of our processes so we can do more things,” he said.

EZ Mailing started as solely a mailing company and in 2018, the company acquired Haywood Printing in Lafayette. The company then moved its newly-purchased printing services to Indianapolis.