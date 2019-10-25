Indy Rainbow Chamber announces award recipients

The ceremony was held at the Sanctuary on Penn.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The Indy Rainbow Chamber of Commerce Thursday held its inaugural Excellence in Business Awards Gala. The ceremony honored members of the Indianapolis LGBTQ and ally business community who are making a difference in the lives of LGBTQ Hoosiers statewide.

“One of our main goals for 2019-2020 has been to grow the Chamber’s presence and benefits,” said Andy Ward, president of the Indy Rainbow Chamber board. “We feel the Excellence in Business Awards is a fantastic was to spotlight our business leaders and promote the Chamber.”

Mayor Joe Hogsett and Leonard Hoops, president and chief executive officer of Visit Indy welcomed guests to the ceremony.

The award recipients include:

Non-Profit of the Year Award

The Julian Center

Business Leader of the Year

Juan Carlos Venis – Eskenazi Transgender Health and Wellness Program

Entrepreneur of the Year

Stanley Wellman and Kent Henry – Heritage Clothiers

Corporate Diversity Leader of the Year Award

Delta Faucet Company

Ally of the Year Award

Leigh Ann Hirschmann – Trinity Haven

Community Leader of the Year

Chris Douglas – C.H. Douglas & Gray Wealth Management

A special Lifetime Achievement Award was also presented to Barbara Baird for her ongoing work in the community.