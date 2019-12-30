Indy tech staffing firm expands to Florida

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Lucid Services Group LLC has announced it is expanding operations to Florida. The technology staffing company opened this month an office in Bonita Springs, Fl., the company’s fourth office and the third state to establish operations.

The company also has an office in Bloomington and Louisville, KY.

Lucid serves the life sciences, healthcare sectors, and engineering sectors. The company says the addition of an office in Florida will help it fill staffing needs for Florida’s high demand for tech modernization and improved patient care.

“While we have been resourcing in the Florida market for a while, we’re excited to build a physical presence,” said Lucid Chief Executive Officer Bethany Robinson. “Frankly, we are already ‘geeking-out’ about furthering Florida’s economic development and improvement of patient care through our technical workforce solutions.”

Lucid is a certified woman-owned business.