Indy welcomes 92nd FFA Convention

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – More than 70,000 attendees will again gather in downtown Indy this week. The 92nd annual National FFA Convention & Expo kicks off tomorrow and will run through Saturday.

Events will be spread across the Indiana Convention Center, Lucas Oil Stadium and Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The event’s Blue Room at the Indiana Convention Center features a variety of ag companies displaying their technologies and innovations. A main goal of the Blue Room will be to showcase the variety of jobs that are available within the agriculture sector.

Motivational speakers will also take the stage, with New York Times Best-Selling Author of Love Does and the Honorary Consul to the Republic of Uganda Bob Goff giving two keynote talks and social entrepreneur and branding strategist Michelle Poler speaking during the Sixth General Session on Friday.

Entertainment at the event features a clean comedy hypnosis show with Dr. Jim Wand, a talent competition and concerts by country music artists Old dominion and Brett Young.

