IndyGo adds to executive team

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – IndyGo has announced new additions to its executive team. Chief Executive Officer Inez Evans says the additions and changes in leadership aim to “keep IndyGo thriving internally and externally from new operation systems, to innovative technology, and leadership organizations within the agency.”

The new appointments include:

Aaron Vogel , chief operating officer and vice president of operations: Vogel previously worked with the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority and was most recently chief of staff for IndyGo.

, chief operating officer and vice president of operations: Vogel previously worked with the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority and was most recently chief of staff for IndyGo. Bart Brown , vice president of finance and chief operating officer: Brown previously served the Indianapolis City-County Council, developing and overseeing the budget process and financial planning for the City-County Council.

, vice president of finance and chief operating officer: Brown previously served the Indianapolis City-County Council, developing and overseeing the budget process and financial planning for the City-County Council. Jeff Brown , vice president for Human Resources: Brown served as interim vice president of Human Resources before accepting the new role.

, vice president for Human Resources: Brown served as interim vice president of Human Resources before accepting the new role. Michael Roth , director of Mobility Services: According to IndyGo, Roth will be responsible for oversight of daily operations for the contracted paratransit service.

, director of Mobility Services: According to IndyGo, Roth will be responsible for oversight of daily operations for the contracted paratransit service. Lesley Gordon, director of Partnerships & Public Relations: Gordon most-recently served the Office of the Attorney General as director of Strategic Affairs.

“Change can lead to many different things, however, the change currently taking place at our organization is to become stronger and continue to grow together,” said Evans. “I am very confident that new leadership will maximize our strategies as we implement new plans to evolve.”

For more information about the new additions, click here.