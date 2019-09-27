IndyGo extends free rides to November

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Indianapolis residents and visitors will be able to ride the IndyGo Red Line for free through November 10. The extension comes following issues during the first month of service and ticketing machine dysfunction.

IndyGo officials report ticket vending machines are unable to accept bills for cash transactions. IndyGo is also experiencing difficulty launching its new fare technology, and cannot processes ticket sales by the scheduled date of October 1.

IndyGo is currently working with the vendor, Flowbird, to get ticketing up and running. The company says fully functional ticket vending machines, a mobile application and back-end customer management systems are slated to launch November 10.

The Red Line has received major public interest and reports people boarding the service more than 64,000 times in its opening week.

“We are thrilled to see such a positive response to the Red Line launch,” said Juan Gonzalez, chairman of the board for IndyGo. “These early ridership numbers send a clear signal that there is interest and demand for frequent, reliable transit service. We appreciate everyone’s patience as new operational components and processes are optimized.”