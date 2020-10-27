Indy’s Bottleworks District to host hiring event

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – The Bottleworks District in Indianapolis will host a hiring event Wednesday and Thursday. Wisconsin-based Geronimo Hospitality Group is looking to fill more than 50 positions at the Bottleworks Hotel and The Garage food hall.

The event, which is open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on both days, will include open interviews at High Alpha on Massachusetts Avenue. The open positions include human resources generalist, assistant food hall manager, banquet executive chef and guest service representative.

