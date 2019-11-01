Indy’s International Marketplace to develop Global Village

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Indy’s International Marketplace Coalition is planning a major renovation project to create what it calls a Global Village. The organization has purchased a 56,000-square-foot building that it plans to convert into a museum and functional space.

Features of the new space will include:

Museum including cultural pavilions representing inhabited continents

Demonstration kitchen

Event and conference rooms of various sizes

Dance studioAudio/video studio for creative services

Indy’s International Marketplace is on the city’s west side. The organization will launch a $12 million capital campaign to support the development of the Global Village.

“Our goal is to create a Global Village that showcases the awe of Disney’s Epcot Center, educational delivery of The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis and functionality of a convention center – all with international flair,” said Mary Clark, executive director of Indy’s International Marketplace. “The Global Village will serve as the backbone of our community and further support on-going growth in our area. We are excited to present the Global Village – a place where all people are welcome.”

The organization says more information, renderings and details with building plans will be released soon.