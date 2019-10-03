Indy’s Near East Side receives recognition, funding

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) – Indy’s near east side is getting a boost. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett named Rivoli Park as the city’s “Neighborhood of the Month” for October and officials say it will see the investment from Lift Indy in affordable housing, infrastructure improvements, private investment and more.

The Neighborhood of the Month program showcases Indianapolis neighborhood initiatives and celebrates community engagement.

Rivoli Park is set to keep improving over the next few years, as the John H. Boner Center and supporting organizations have been named the third Lift Indy neighborhood. The Lift Indy designation is set to spur the area’s revitalization forward by targeting federal grants funds into one strategic movement designed to boost market potential.

In addition to the Lift Indy funding, the Lilly Endowment says it will also be investing in the area, including funding for the revitalization of the historic Rivoli Theatre.

“The Lift Indy investment into Rivoli Park will help sustain the historic nature of this community and bring much needed future development to be enjoyed by current and future neighbors,” said City Council Vice President Zach Adamson. “I want to thank Mayor Hogsett for the acknowledgment and thank the neighbors of Rivoli Park for their continued support to make this community an ideal place to live, work and play.”