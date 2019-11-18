Infosys center to be ‘showcase’ for Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The head of Midwest operations for India-based Infosys says the company’s new U.S. Education Center in Indianapolis will be a showcase for the city and a pipeline for top tech talent. Infosys held a “beam signing” ceremony last week for phase one of what could ultimately be a $245 million investment and 3,000 jobs at the center, on property at the former Indianapolis International Airport terminal.

Rick Cardwell says Infosys will train employees it hires from around the country. In May of 2017, the company made a commitment to hire 10,000 U.S. workers at four tech hubs, including Indianapolis. “Everyone that we train will be housed locally, in Indianapolis, so it will be exposure to the city,” said Cardwell, who adds the exposure will be significant. “It’s not just an overnight or one week training, we actually train our employees 8-12 weeks in a deeply immersive, instructor-led training.”

Cardwell talked about the company’s major Indiana investment on this weekend’s edition of Inside INdiana Business with Gerry Dick.

Cardwell says the company has hired more than 500 workers on its way to a commitment of 3,000 jobs by 2023 and is on track to open phase one of the project next October.

He says 40% of the hires are native Hoosiers, with the remainder coming from more than 35 states, representing 100 colleges and universities.