Economic development announcement to feature Plainfield supply chain service

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Officials in Plainfield are set to make another economic development announcement Wednesday morning.

Few details are available; however, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. says executives from California-based Ingram Micro will take part in the announcement.

Ingram Micro is a supply chain services company, which already has a presence in Indiana. The company has a facility in Plainfield and, in 2018, cut the ribbon on a $40 million third-party distribution center in Jeffersonville.

Chris Cotterill, chief operating officer of the Indiana Economic Development Corp., and Plainfield Councilor Dan Bridget will be on hand for the announcement set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The announcement will come a day after Virginia-based LifeNet Health detailed plans to invest more than $18 million in its Plainfield location and create more than 100 jobs.